Davenport childcare center faces obstacles with city ordinance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A City of Davenport requirement for new development projects to install sidewalks could impact a childcare center seeking to increase capacity.

Birdie’s Nest Childcare Center, located on Hickory Grove, is building a new facility on one of their two lots. However, city staff recommends Birdie’s to install sidewalks that fully encompass their three acres of land.

“It would make a huge impact on our budget, and we wouldn’t be able to complete some of the projects, with the addition that we would like to complete, if we have to do this sidewalk.” says NaRhea Salzbrenner, owner of Birdie’s.

Salzbrenner received a 250 thousand dollar grant from the state, and raised funds to match that amount, to build a new addition to their current facility. She says this project would add about 75 to 100 slots for children while over 500 are currently on a waiting list.

The new building has been completed, but work on the interior is ongoing. The complex includes two full classrooms and a gymnasium that still needs padding on the walls and flooring that is safe for children, to meet state and federal regulations.

Installing sidewalks is expensive, but the cost to comply does not end there.

Salzbrenner says not only would the installation of sidewalks cost upwards to 40 thousand dollars, but to do so, they would need to remove a large tree that provides shade for the outdoor play area. She said removal of the tree could cost anywhere between 5 to 10 thousand dollars.

According to Salzbrenner, she would then need to purchase artificial sunshade for the play area to meet other regulations regarding safety in the summer. This could cost upwards to another 30 thousand dollars.

Tens of thousands of dollars would be put toward compliance, instead of being used to provide more families with childcare.

“If we had to do all of that, that nearly takes up half of the budget that we have the grant that we were awarded from the state,” said Salzbrenner, “and it just really takes money right out of the kids’ hands.”

Salzbrenner says she has full support from her staff, and the parents she serves.

She is hopeful the City of Davenport will agree with her concerns and vote in her favor.

“It would make us so happy,” said Salzbrenner, “and then we would be able to finish our gym addition to the perfect way that we’ve always wanted to do it, with all the materials and the proper safe flooring.”

Cost is not her only concern, however.

She says a pubic sidewalk running so close to the play area would violate the privacy and security of the children. Adding, due to the ongoing childcare shortage in the area, any money that is being spent to increase capacity for childcare should be one of the city’s top priorities.

The contractor for the project has requested a waiver from the city, to be exempt from the sidewalk requirement.

In Tuesday evening’s meeting, Davenport’s city council tabled the vote after some members suggested a partial waiver, rather than a full waiver.

The council will revisit the motion when they reconvene in early December.

