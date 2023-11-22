Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on drug charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on Monday to 86 months in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

A media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said that in 2022, law enforcement discovered 44-year-old Mario Dominick Clark would travel to the Chicago area to purchase cocaine and return to the Quad Cities to sell it.

A confidential informant bought cocaine supplied by Clark several times.

In 2014, Clark was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

After prison, Clark must serve six years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as the Scott County Sherriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.