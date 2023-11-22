DCI investigating remains found in Walcott

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 22.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa law enforcement is working to identify remains found in Walcott.

Walcott Police Chief Jeff Black said a body was found Friday in a wooded area in the west end of the city.

While they are not certain of gender, the body was wearing what appears to be women’s clothing, leading them to believe it is a woman.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said once the autopsy is completed, the remains could be identified.

Walcott Chief Blake said there is no information that connects the discovery to a Walcott woman who is missing.

In July, the DCI asked for the public’s help to find 57-year-old Sandra Rubenstein who was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14.

