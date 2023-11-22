Deere beats Wall Street expectations with 4Q report
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $2.37 billion.
The company said it had profit of $8.26 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.49 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.8 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.63 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $10.17 billion, or $34.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.57 billion.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.