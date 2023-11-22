Don’t get burned: Muscatine Fire Department offers holiday safety reminders

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - More home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than on any other day of the year. The National Fire Protection Association says fires shoot up nearly 300-percent over the daily average on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local firefighters are ready. “While most everyone is enjoying a long holiday weekend with family and friends, and feasting on good food, the fire department is always staffed 24/7 and ready to respond to emergencies if needed,” according to Jerry Ewers, Muscatine Fire Chief. He says it’s important to keep an eye on what you are cooking, especially on the stovetop. Unattended cooking causes just over half all reported fires in the home, and is the leading cause of home fire deaths.

It’s also important to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly. Your family should also have an escape plan. An escape plan should include two ways out of every room and a meeting place outside the home.

The Muscatine Fire Department offers these other safety tips:

· Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food. If you leave the kitchen, turn the burner off.

· Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

· Keep an eye on what you fry. Most cooking fires start when frying food.

· Roll up your sleeves. This reduces the chance that they will catch fire.

· Watch what you are cooking. If you see any smoke, or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.

· If there is an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the over and keep the door closed until it has cooled.

· Move things that can burn away from the stove including dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper, and curtains.

· Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so they cannot be bumped or pulled over.

· Only use a turkey fryer outdoors. Make sure that the fryer is on a sturdy surface away from things that can burn.

· Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

· Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

· Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

· Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

· Keep knives out of the reach of children.

· Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

· Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

· Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.