Local bars and law enforcement are gearing up for ‘Blackout Wednesday’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to reconnect, eat good food and celebrate the start of the holiday season. Unfortunately, for many, it’s also a time of excessive alcohol consumption.

The night before Thanksgiving, commonly referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving,” has been noted as one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. Local bars and police are gearing a busy night as people gather to celebrate.

“It gets pretty busy. A lot of people come here for vacation. So being really close to the hotel right there, we get a lot of business,” said Andy Sandoval, a bartender at Barrel House in downtown Davenport.

Sandoval says they’re currently increasing their staff in anticipation of large crowds.

“We are actually going through a couple of interviews right now for people for the holiday seasons.”

While they don’t mind people having a good time, staff at Barrel House say the safety of their customers is their top priority.

“We tell all of our staff to be aware of when you’re especially when you’re serving alcohol to look out for slurred words, for people getting a little bit more physically active, like moving around a little bit more getting little more rambunctious, we actually tell them to make sure this person is okay. We are gonna have to cut them off soon,” said Sandoval.

Police will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Wednesday night and they are reminding people to make sure they have a plan to get home safely and avoid getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking.

“If you have anything to drink, we definitely say don’t drive there’s plenty of services around to get you to and from at a pretty reduced cost than what it’d cost you for an OWI for sure,” said Lieutenant Dennis Colclasure, Detective Bureau Commander at Davenport Police Department.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports a significant spike in drunk driving accidents on Thanksgiving Eve. Between 2017 and 2021, 137 drivers engaged in fatal crashes were found to be impaired by alcohol.

