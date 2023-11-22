New Davenport alderman sworn in

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday night at Davenport City Council a new 7th Ward alderman was sworn in.

Mhishio Lynch was elected earlier in November and sworn in at Tuesday night’s meeting to fill the 7th Ward alderman seat.

Lynch takes over the seat that was previously vacated after former alderman Derek Cornette was removed by the council.

Lynch is the first of five new alderman to be sworn in to Davenport City Council.

