QCA schools surprise Mr. Thanksgiving

QCA schools had a special surprise for one active community member, Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as ‘Mr. Thanksgiving.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - QCA schools had a special surprise for one active community member, Bob Vogelbaugh, otherwise known as ‘Mr. Thanksgiving, just in time for his annual Thanksgiving community dinner.

Schools that pitched to surprise Vogelbaugh at his school crossing guard spot in Moline included Seaton, Alleman, Jordan, and Our Lady of Grace.

The four schools combined managed to raise a total of $3,000 to give to Vogelbaugh for his annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Vogelbaugh says he loves to see today’s youth doing something positive for the community.

“It shows how wonderful youth is today,” remarked Vogelbaugh. “...All I can say is thank you very much from the very bottom of my heart.”

This year, Mr. Thanksgiving’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner will once again be a ‘drive-thru’ dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, at SouthPark Mall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

