Rock Island County approves 2024 fiscal year budget

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Board has approved its annual budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins Dec. 1, 2023.

Recommended by the county board’s budget committee, the budget includes an over 6% reduction in county property tax levies, according to a media release from Rock Island County officials. This is following an over 9% reduction in the county’s property tax levies last year.

Rock Island County officials say this year’s reduction represents an over $2.2 million savings to Rock Island County taxpayers.

“The approved fiscal year 2024 rate is the lowest it has been since 2016,” said Ryan Berger Rock Island County Finance Director. “Additionally, in fiscal year 2024 county offices plan to utilize funding sources, other than property tax revenues, for significant capital and process improvement projects.”

Rock Island County officials added that with property values increasing in Rock Island County, utilizing the average township multiplier of 4.95%, the reduction equates to an average savings of approximately $37 on a property assessed at $150,000 for Rock Island County residents.

“Rock Island County is taking the lead for the second consecutive year, with significant reductions in our property tax levies,” said Richard “Quijas” Brunk County Board Chairman. “This is the result of tough decisions, well managed opportunities, and a tremendous amount of teamwork by staff, county-wide elected officials and the county board. We will continue to engage best practices in fiscal planning to best serve county residents.”

Rock Island County property tax graph. (Rock Island County)

