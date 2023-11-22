Seasonal temps with sunshine Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a chilly start this morning under clear skies. Wind chills in the teens and 20s will greet you as you head out the door. We can expect a ton of sunshine today helping highs climb back to the mid 40s which is seasonal for this time of year. If you’re doing the Turkey Trot tomorrow morning look for wind chills in the 20s and low 30s. Otherwise more sunshine is on the way with normal temps in the mid 40s for Thanksgiving. Cooler weather will arrive for the weekend with highs in the 30s. A few snow showers can’t be ruled out late Saturday night, but it’s too early to tell if we will have impacts on roads or not.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 45º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 30º Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 45º.

