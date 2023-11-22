A sunny start for Thanksgiving Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure dominates across the region as cool sunshine continues into this afternoon. Highs should range from the lower to middle 40′s. We’ll keep things clear and cold overnight, followed by a chilly start for this year’s Turkey Trot tomorrow morning. Look for sunshine, then an increase in cloudiness for Thanksgiving Day. Once again, highs should reach the 40′s. Colder air sweeps into the region Friday and continues through the weekend, with highs only reaching the 30′s. Our next system moves in Saturday night into Sunday, which could bring our first measurable snow of the season. There are still some uncertainties regarding this event, including amounts, so we’ll be tracking this system over the next several days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 45°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 31°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness and cool. High: 46°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

