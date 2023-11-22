Thanksgiving Day programming changes on TV6

Millions of people watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year. UNK graduate Brock...
Millions of people watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year. UNK graduate Brock Persson will perform during this week’s event in New York City.(©kentmillerstudios.com)
By Marcia Lense
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Thanksgiving holiday brings a whole host of special NBC programs on TV6. As a result, our regular news line-up will be very different on Thanksgiving Day.

First, Quad Cities Today at 5 a.m. will not air. Instead, a replay of the Festival of Trees Parade will air, followed by the news at 6 a.m.

NBC coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. and will preempt Quad Cities today at 11. Also, the News at Noon will be replaced by the National Dog Show.

A replay of the Macy’s parade starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 5, when Jeopardy airs.

We will have regular newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

