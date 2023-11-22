Thanksgiving Day programming changes on TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Thanksgiving holiday brings a whole host of special NBC programs on TV6. As a result, our regular news line-up will be very different on Thanksgiving Day.

First, Quad Cities Today at 5 a.m. will not air. Instead, a replay of the Festival of Trees Parade will air, followed by the news at 6 a.m.

NBC coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. and will preempt Quad Cities today at 11. Also, the News at Noon will be replaced by the National Dog Show.

A replay of the Macy’s parade starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 5, when Jeopardy airs.

We will have regular newscasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

