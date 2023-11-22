Thanksgiving weather extremes in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Whether you’re staying local or traveling across the country, you are always hoping for pleasant weather around Thanksgiving.

While the First Alert Forecast shows relatively seasonable weather for this Thanksgiving, it hasn’t always been that way.

Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of November, so the date fluctuates from year-to-year. Average temperatures range from 47° to 44°, with average lows between 28° and 26°.

The warmest high temperature on Thanksgiving Day was back in 1966 with a high of 66°. The warmest low was in 1915 of 53°.

Record low temperature for Thanksgiving was set back in 1950 with a low of 3°. 20 years earlier was the coldest Thanksgiving high: 18°.

The rainiest Thanksgiving was 1.90″ in 1915, with the snowiest happening on Thanksgiving Day in 1968 when 5.0″ of snow fell.

There have been 47 Thanksgivings with measurable precipitation; 18 of which have had more than a trace of snow.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, from all of us at KWQC-TV6.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.