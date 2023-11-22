Things to do Christmas week in the QCA

Joining us now to discuss the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival is Communications and Marketing Manager, Jase Payne.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat “Good News” items and events going on in the region. Additionally, this edition features Leary’s retirement send off to Paula after being a contributor for the show for many years.

So, what’s the good news for November and the upcoming holiday season? The following is a list of wonderful options of things folks can do during Christmas week (or before). Each activity is highlighted during the interview and further details can be found in Leary’s online story here.

  • Christmas Vacation Trivia at three QC pubs (Green Tree, 5ive Cities, and Barrell House) on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
  • A Christmas Story stage production at Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse will run through Dec. 30.
  • Christmas Pajamas Skate Party at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Skate City, 1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
  • Quad City Botanical Center’s Winter Nights, Winter Lights display open through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at The Adler Theatre on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

QuadCities.com is a locally operated directory and information guide for the Quad Cities area in Illinois and Iowa.

