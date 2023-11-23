1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray TV Iowa State Capitol Bureau) - Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, questioned whether former president Donald Trump is the same person that he was when he first ran for the office in 2015 and he said that is apparent that President Joe Biden has diminished since taking office.

In an interview with Gray TV, DeSantis said of Biden, 81, “Age can be just a number to a certain extent. But I don’t think anyone would honestly say that he hasn’t lost a step. He’s lost a lot of steps since then (taking office in 2021).”

DeSantis continued, “We need a president that’s fully engaged. We need a president that’s got energy and that has vitality...and that’s going to be able to go in on day one and work hard for eight full years over a two-term presidency.”

Trump is 77 and has already served one term so he would not, according to the U.S. Constitution, be able to serve two additional terms.

When asked whether Trump has declined since he first ran for office, DeSantis responded, “I do think that he’s a different candidate than he was then. Back then, he was very freewheeling. He showed up at debates. Now, he doesn’t show up to debates...usually reads off the Teleprompter. When he does give interviews, he usually says things that cause problems. I mean, for example, he attacked Governor Reynolds.”

Trump has criticized Reynolds numerous times after she declined to endorse him.

Watch Trump’s video targeting Reynolds and her response here.

DeSantis said that he doesn’t think Trump would win the general election if he were the nominee in 2024. “I don’t think he would likely win. But let’s just say somehow, he does. He’d be a lame duck president on day one, would not be able to serve two terms. I think with all the distractions, he’s got the inability to recruit good personnel to serve in an administration. I think all those add up to him not going to be able to turn the country around the way we need to. I mean, obviously, his presidency was better than Biden’s. But looking forward, I think we need a new leader. I think we need somebody that’s going to be focused and disciplined on the American people’s issues.”

Trump, who hasn’t campaigned in Iowa as frequently as his Republican challengers, has maintained a 25–30-point advantage in public opinion polls in the state, despite facing 91 criminal indictments for his alleged actions following the 2020 election that he lost to Biden.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.