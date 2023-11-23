Clinton teen arrested, charged with unlawful use of weapon

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen was arrested after an altercation Sunday night led to a shooting inside of a Clinton residence. The teen arrested and the other individual involved both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Nicholas James Sisneros, 19, of Clinton was arrested by Clinton police and charged with unlawful use of a weapon by an individual under the age of 21-years-old, according to an arrest affidavit. Sisneros was intoxicated and under the age of 21-years-old which prohibits him from possessing a handgun, and consuming alcohol.

The other individual was under the age of 18-years-old.

Clinton police said they responded to the 2300 block of Cleveland Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a stabbing.

Once officers arrived on scene, officers said they found Sisneros with a stab wound to his leg.

During this incident, officers said they were also dispatched to MercyOne for a gunshot victim.

Officers said they spoke with Sisneros, who was detained after receiving medical treatment, as well as being provided his Miranda warning.

According to officers, Sisneros admitted that he was drunk and he admitted to having a handgun concealed on him at the time of the incident.

Sisneros then told officers that he was at his home with friends who had been drinking when a fight broke out, according to officers. Sisneros said a teen had stabbed him.

Officers said at that point, Sisneros admitted to removing a handgun from his pocket and discharging the handgun in self defense.

Sisneros and the individual under the age of 18-years-old both received medical treatment at MercyOne for their non-life threatening injuries, according to officers. Sisneros was then charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

