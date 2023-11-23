Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center opens their doors to the community for Thanksgiving and Christmas

By Solomon Ladvienka
2023-11-23
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – Clock, Inc. opens their doors for the holidays to provide a safe and inclusive space for the LGBT+ community.

“Thanksgiving and Christmas are the biggest holidays of the year,” said Clock, Inc. Director of Operations Adam Peters. “We want to make sure that everyone knows that they’ve got a safe place to go.”

Over 50 people registered to partake in the Thanksgiving Festivities as Clock, Inc. realizes that it can be difficult for those who don’t have a place to go during the holiday season.

“This is an event focused on the LGBTQ community, but we want everyone to be here,” added Peters. “We’re just a space that we want to make sure everyone knows they’re welcome. They’re safe, they’re affirmed, and I mean, you can see the food is a proof in the pudding that people want to be here.”

Joining forces with Clock, Inc, members of the Free Mom Hugs Quad Cities lent a helping hand.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to be with family that’s accepting and affirming,” said Free Mom Hugs: Iowa State Leader Natasha Hoenig. “It can be a very hard time the holidays and so we wanted to open our hearts and our clock was wonderful enough to host and yeah, that’s what we’re doing.”

This was the first event of its’ kind at Clock, Inc. and Peters has already announced that their doors will be open also for Christmas.

To learn more about Clock, Inc. and their mission, click here.

