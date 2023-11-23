Eastern Iowa Specialist shares ways to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder

The lack of daylight as we approach the winter months can be difficult for some people.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the start of the Holiday Season there is much to look forward to during late fall.

But, due to the lack of sunlight and the early sunsets, some can become depressed as the winter months set in.

“You have neurotransmitters in your brain that affect how happy you are or how anxious you are, uh, and those neurotransmitters, um, decrease and we need to give them a little boost.” Abbie Kelley, a psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner explained.

Beginning in October and continuing through February, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, can cause people to lose interest in hobbies, suffer fatigue, and lower their mood.

Kelley says there are a few ways to combat SAD that don’t involve hibernating and eating lots of chocolate. “You have your, your just natural treatments, taking Vitamin D, going out and getting a walk in when there’s sunlight, the sun lamps that you can purchase are very helpful for some people, um, eating a healthy diet.”

Kelley says if symptoms don’t improve, talk to your doctor because one option for further treatment could be medication.

A few ways to keep your spirits bright as the nights get longer.

