Historic train museum expanding in Delmar

DELMAR, Iowa (KWQC) - Delmar Iowa just received a grant for over seven thousand dollars from the Clinton County Development Association to expand its railroad collection at the historic railroad depot.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Delmar’s Milwaukee Road Depot is considered historically important for both its architecture and its role in the development of the town.

City council member and museum volunteer Steve Jebsen tells us some of the history behind the museum and why they have it.

”The Milwaukee Road was, came through Delmar, it came from the Clinton area and came up through here,” Jebsen said. “Went on the western Iowa, all the way to San Francisco, so it was a, it was the mainstay for a lot of the, this part of the county.”

Back in the late 1800′s, Delmar was known as Delmar Junction, this is where the railroads met.

“It was a railroad town to start with,” Jebsen said. “At one time, there was six different railroads met or came through these tracks that came through town.”

Museum volunteer Julie Ann Neely started working at the museum in 2011 and tells us what it means to her to be a part of its history.

“To me, it looks like it’s a hub for a shared identity,” Neely said. “A shared purpose, a shared, sharing a history, in a way of growth and expansion and community.”

Steve and Julie Ann are excited and eager to get started on the expansion, they say it will give them the opportunity to make repairs and bring in more items.

“This will give us a little more modernization,” Jebsen said. “We hope to get a lot more of video things and just be able to tell more of the history of Delmar in the area.”

“This is such a historically significant building,” Neely said. “And it represents so much about our American history and to keep it maintained, have the money to upgrade and keep adding to our exhibits, I’m just amazed.”

The original station was built in Delmar in the 1870′s and the present structure was built for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad, Milwaukee Road in 1905.

The last passenger train to come through Delmar was on May 2, 1971.

