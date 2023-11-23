Holiday treats and more from Tiphanie’s

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tiphanie Cannon of Tiphanie’s, 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport, shares the latest on her upscale restaurant and bakery (formerly known as “Oh So Sweet”) while inspiring us in the kitchen as the holiday season gets underway.

In the two segments, watch as Cannon and Executive Chef Aaron McMahon feature delicious sweets, cocktails, and Beef Wellington.

For a direct link for Tiphanie’s Thanksgiving (or other upcoming holiday) pies, click here.

To see the menu for an array of great food, luscious baked goods, and more visit Tiphanie’s online at https://tiphanies.com/ or call 563-345-YUMM (9866).

