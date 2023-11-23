Hollywood filmmakers open new Davenport movie theater

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf graduates, and Hollywood filmmakers, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, have officially opened their new movie theater complex, The Last Picture House, in downtown Davenport.

It is located on the corner of 2nd and Iowa St. and includes two screens and a social lounge.

“Coming back to the space, and coming back to the Quad Cities, with this theater and being able to plant the flag here for cinema and our love of cinema is the most unbelievable, weird experience. And we couldn’t be prouder,” Woods said.

The project was in the making for years, with construction beginning in the spring, and now, moviegoers in the Quad Cities have a new destination.

“This has been a project that has been a dream of ours for years,” Beck said. “But it’s only been under construction since April earlier this year. And so it’s been quite a transformation to see this place come alive.”

As filmmakers and movie lovers themselves, Beck and Woods say they have created a cinematic experience of their dreams.

“Not only does it have kind of a beautiful aesthetic that is a bit of a throwback to old movie palaces, but it’s also our favorite sounding theater we’ve ever been to,” Woods said.

“The Dolby Atmos speaker system here is unlike anything that most people have ever heard,” Beck said. “I believe we were counting and there’s like upwards of 30 speakers here. If you’re watching a movie like like top gun maverick it makes it feel like a jet is flying right next to you.”

From new feature films to old time classics, Beck and Woods say the mission of The Last Picture House is to bring movies to the big screen with a handcrafted feel to it.

“In our homes alone, and watching Netflix, you’re not really engaging with the community, and not really reacting to the piece. It’s only 50% of the experience,” Woods said. “So hopefully, this theater provides that other 50%.”

Beck and Woods say they are currently in a ‘soft opening’ to complete final touches to the facility. There are also collecting feedback from moviegoers about their experiences.

Along with two indoor screens, there are also adding a third screen to the rooftop for outdoor movie events. This is expected to be completed by next spring, pending weather.

The grand opening for The Last Picture House is scheduled for Dec. 9.

