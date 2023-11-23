Keokuk man sentenced to prison for firearms charges

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 22.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Octavius Sergio Dion Whitaker, 28, stole two firearms from the Farm King in West Burlington on Oct. 27, 2022, according to court documents. Both firearms were later recovered by law enforcement in possession of other individuals.

After completing his prison term, Whitaker will be required to serve three years of supervised release, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the West Burlington Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
Minor earthquake shakes parts of outer Quad Cities Area early Wednesday
1
Robot waiters now at local restaurant in the Quad Cities area
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

Thanksgiving hosts can avoid a visit from their plumber over the holiday weekend by following...
Plumbing mistakes to avoid during the Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving hosts can avoid a visit from their plumber over the holiday weekend by following...
Plumbing mistakes to avoid during the Thanksgiving holiday
1
Historic train museum expanding in Delmar
Ron DeSantis - Dave Price
1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago