Keokuk man sentenced to prison for firearms charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was sentenced Tuesday to 57 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Octavius Sergio Dion Whitaker, 28, stole two firearms from the Farm King in West Burlington on Oct. 27, 2022, according to court documents. Both firearms were later recovered by law enforcement in possession of other individuals.

After completing his prison term, Whitaker will be required to serve three years of supervised release, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa. This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the West Burlington Police Department.

