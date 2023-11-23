A Rock Island non-profit restaurant hosts Thanksgiving dinner for public

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Nest Cafe is a non profit, pay what you can restaurant located in Rock Island at 1524 4th Ave. Thursday, the restaurant will open to the public for Thanksgiving from noon until 4 p.m.

“People are able to pay whatever their finances allow. So if it’s 10 cents, or $10, or $30, people pay whatever their finances enabled them to pay, they just, they go through the line, and when they get to the register, we don’t hand them a bill,” said Laura Mahn, Executive and Founder of Nest Cafe.

Mahn says everyday they make sure people can have a quality meal, even if they cant afford a set price and the donations from customers help keep operations going.

For Thanksgiving in 2022, Nest Cafe said they served about 120 meals and they are expecting more people this year. “We are hoping to have close to 175. People will, we’ll see. We have reservations for fewer than that, but we left spots open so that we can have people that didn’t have time to make a reservation,” said Mahn.

Mahn says its about making each customer feel at home which is why they use cloth napkins and fine China plates.

“We want them to have a regular thanksgiving experience that they would have at home, but in this location instead. And so I do think it’s important to make it feel like a family occasion and like, like they’re at grandma’s house,” said Mahn.

Philip Tate Sr. has ate at Nest Cafe restaurant everyday for the last year and half and plans to attend Thanksgiving.

He says what he enjoys most is the friendly environment.

“I think a wonderful person could take out day time every day to make sure people eat probably, you know, oh, always good conversation. Good people meet, you know, it’s always something good. I’ll be here every day,” said Tate.

You can also pick up a meal at this year’s Mr. Thanksgiving community drive thru dinner. That’s at south park mall from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Volunteers will deliver the meals to each car. You can get in line by entering near JC Penney off route 150.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.