Turning cooler this weekend

Much cooler by next week
11/22/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Happy Thanksgiving! We have a quiet weather day on tap with highs in the mid 40s. If you’re out and about early doing the Turkey Trot look for wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the race. Tonight north winds will cool us off into low 20s starting what will be a stretch of cooler than normal temps. We are keeping an eye on one system this weekend that could bring us some snow on Sunday morning. At this time it looks to be less than an inch, but may impact bridges and over passes. Stay tuned!

TODAY: Few clouds. High: 44º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 25º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 34º.

