Amboy honors former player with special decal

Amboy honors former player
By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST
AMBOY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you look closely, on each Amboy helmet, there’s a number 55 decal. That number served a special purpose this season for the Clippers.

“Earlier this season one of our sophomore players’ grandpa passed away in a car accident, and he was a former player of Amboy. He played on the first state team in 1979. His name is Dennis McCoy, and we did it to honor him. He was an all-conference, all-state football player. It was for him,” said Scott Payne, Amboy’s head coach..

Dennis McCoy was 61 years old.

