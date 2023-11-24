Amboy honors former player with special decal

AMBOY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you look closely, on each Amboy helmet, there’s a number 55 decal. That number served a special purpose this season for the Clippers.

“Earlier this season one of our sophomore players’ grandpa passed away in a car accident, and he was a former player of Amboy. He played on the first state team in 1979. His name is Dennis McCoy, and we did it to honor him. He was an all-conference, all-state football player. It was for him,” said Scott Payne, Amboy’s head coach..

Dennis McCoy was 61 years old.

