Colder with snow Saturday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Bundle up if you’re heading out for some Black Friday shopping this morning. Wind chills will be in the teens for most of the area this morning and north winds will work to keep temps to the 30s this afternoon. Clouds will stick around tonight and into Saturday before a winter storm system arrives early Sunday morning. Snow showers will break out around sunrise on Sunday leading to around an inch of accumulation. While most won’t stick to roads, bridges and overpasses will be slick. WIth this being the first impactful snow of the season and a big travel day we may need a First Alert Day. Stay tuned over on the QC weather app.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 34º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 28º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 39º.

