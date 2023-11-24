Colder with snow Saturday night

Minor travel impacts by Sunday
11/23/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Bundle up if you’re heading out for some Black Friday shopping this morning. Wind chills will be in the teens for most of the area this morning and north winds will work to keep temps to the 30s this afternoon. Clouds will stick around tonight and into Saturday before a winter storm system arrives early Sunday morning.  Snow showers will break out around sunrise on Sunday leading to around an inch of accumulation. While most won’t stick to roads, bridges and overpasses will be slick. WIth this being the first impactful snow of the season and a big travel day we may need a First Alert Day. Stay tuned over on the QC weather app.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 34º. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 28º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 39º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold temperatures and even some snow this weekend
11/23/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/23/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Chances increasing for snow this weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant Thanksgiving, some snow this weekend?