FIRST ALERT DAY: Accumulating Snow Possible Sunday Morning

Travel impacts possible Sunday a.m.
Disruptive winter weather could impact travel on Sunday morning.
Disruptive winter weather could impact travel on Sunday morning.(Cyle Dickens)
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Our first measurable snow of the season is on track to move into the TV6 viewing area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Although the overall snowfall totals will be relatively light, it will still create some headaches on the roadways Sunday morning as many begin traveling back home. For this reason, a FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect 12 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Sunday for disruptive winter weather.

A storm system will approach the region Saturday evening. Through the evening into the overnight hours, snow will overspread the area. Snowfall should be light in nature but can’t rule out an embedded moderate band or two of snowfall. Given the current track of the system and forecasted moisture content, 1″-3″ of snowfall is possible across the region. Most will stay closer to the 1″ mark; however, a few isolated areas could reach the 2″-3″ mark. Snow will continue through the midday hours on Sunday, before tapering off by afternoon.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Sunday for disruptive winter...
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Sunday for disruptive winter weather.(Cyle Dickens)

Being the ground is still relatively warm, much of this will melt over time, however, Sunday morning temperatures will be below freezing. This will lead to some roadways becoming slick, especially bridges and elevated surfaces. Use caution if you do decide to travel out on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

Iowa's Liam Reardon, left, and Anterio Thompson, right, carry kicker Marshall Meeder after he...
Iowa Hawkeyes football defeats Nebraska to end regular season
Letters to the North Pole begins Saturday at three drop-offs in Davenport.
‘Tis the season for Quad Cities kids to drop off Letters to the North Pole!
First accumulating snow of the season coming for the Quad Cities this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in Saturday night and Sunday
Kendrell Rogers of West Burlington was arrested on a stalking charge after twice attempting to...
West Burlington man arrested on stalking charge