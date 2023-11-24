FIRST ALERT DAY: Accumulating Snow Possible Sunday Morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Our first measurable snow of the season is on track to move into the TV6 viewing area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Although the overall snowfall totals will be relatively light, it will still create some headaches on the roadways Sunday morning as many begin traveling back home. For this reason, a FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect 12 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Sunday for disruptive winter weather.

A storm system will approach the region Saturday evening. Through the evening into the overnight hours, snow will overspread the area. Snowfall should be light in nature but can’t rule out an embedded moderate band or two of snowfall. Given the current track of the system and forecasted moisture content, 1″-3″ of snowfall is possible across the region. Most will stay closer to the 1″ mark; however, a few isolated areas could reach the 2″-3″ mark. Snow will continue through the midday hours on Sunday, before tapering off by afternoon.

Being the ground is still relatively warm, much of this will melt over time, however, Sunday morning temperatures will be below freezing. This will lead to some roadways becoming slick, especially bridges and elevated surfaces. Use caution if you do decide to travel out on Sunday morning.

