Iowa Hawkeyes football defeats Nebraska to end regular season

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST
Lincoln, NEB (KWQC) - The #17 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes football team finished out its regular season by claiming a win on Black Friday over the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 13-10.

Marshall Meeder, the backup kicker finished the game with a last minute field goal for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes were 9-2 (6-2 Big Ten) headed into the rivalry game having already locked up a spot in next Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) was looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

The Hawkeyes will now face the winner of the Michigan vs. Ohio State in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2.

