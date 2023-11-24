Maquoketa Celebrates 19th Festival of Trees

MAQUOKETA, Iowa {KWQC} – Over Thanksgiving weekend, Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts hosts their traditional Festival of Trees.

In its’ 19th year, Maquoketa’s Festival of Trees is now called Ohnward’s Community Christmas. The holiday tradition has gift baskets, Christmas trees and wreaths that have been created and donated from the community. All are on sale and up for auction this Thanksgiving weekend.

“Everything is just beautiful,” said Ohnward Fine Arts Box Office Manager Amy Anderson. “They love coming here year after year to see what we’ve come up with.” Throughout the year, members of the community in Maquoketa create one of a kind Christmas decorations and people come from all over to see the different designs.

“I used to also be part of the decorating team,” said former decorator Tammy Burrisgraeme. “I wanted to see the trees this year and we just came in from Chicago. It kind of started just to help benefit Ohnwards Center and everybody just volunteers and brings in beautiful trees.”

A source of pride and a way to get into the holiday spirit for the Maquoketa community.

“A lot of people are very proud to have this here,” added Anderson. “I know for me, I was able to donate a tree this year and it was just a lot of pride in doing that. I had a lot of fun putting it together and it was just fabulous.”

Though sold signs are on some of the items, there is still plenty of stock on sale and up for auction until Sunday night at 4 p.m. Winners will be contacted shortly after.

The Ohnward Fine Arts Center will host several shows throughout the holiday season. To see a list of their upcoming show, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.