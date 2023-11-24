Police investigating after driver crashes truck into Moline jewelry store

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are conducting an investigation after a driver crashed a truck into a jewelry store in Moline early Friday morning.

Police tell TV6 the drive of a small green truck crashed into the front of Carmen’s Jewelry Store around 1:48 Friday morning.

After the crash, two people inside the truck got out and ran from the scene.

Police say the driver drove off in the truck, and police have not located the driver or truck as of 10 a.m Friday.

The owner says a neighbor called her to tell her someone had crashed into the building.

“I was thinking it was only a broken window, something small. I wasn’t thinking somebody was going through with a car, or a truck inside of the building. It was like a big shock. Especially around this time, this Christmas. I am waiting for a lot of customers, and I don’t know how long I will be closing,” said Carmen Fuentes, owner of Carmen’s Jewelry.

Carmen’s Jewelry has been in Moline for more than 30 years.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update the story online and on-air when we learn more.

