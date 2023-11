DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A programming note for KWQC TV6 News.

There will be no 6 p.m. news Friday night due to a Big 10 football game on NBC. There is still a 5 p.m. newscast.

Later, at 10 p.m., there will be a normally scheduled newscast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.