Thousands ran, walked, and flapped their wings at 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Davenport early on Thanksgiving morning for the 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot included 200-yard, 400-yard, and 1 mile events first, and then at 9 a.m., a 5k and 5-mile event took off.

For more information on the Turkey Trot, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.