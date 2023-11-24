Thousands ran, walked, and flapped their wings at 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot

Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Davenport early on Thanksgiving morning for the 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Davenport early on Thanksgiving morning for the 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot included 200-yard, 400-yard, and 1 mile events first, and then at 9 a.m., a 5k and 5-mile event took off.

