Thousands ran, walked, and flapped their wings at 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Davenport early on Thanksgiving morning for the 37th Annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot.
The Turkey Trot included 200-yard, 400-yard, and 1 mile events first, and then at 9 a.m., a 5k and 5-mile event took off.
