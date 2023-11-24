‘Tis the season for Quad Cities kids to drop off Letters to the North Pole!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning Saturday, the City of Davenport is encouraging kids of all ages to write a letter to Santa’s helpers.

Kids will have until Dec. 15 to drop off their letters at North Pole Outposts at The River’s Edge, Fejervary Learning Center, and Vander Veer Conservatory — and then wait for a reply from Santa and his helpers.

“Last year the North Pole Local Davenport Outposts received all types of letters from children that included Christmas lists, colorings, letters saying thank you, and even letters asking for Christmas wishes for siblings or parents,” Amanda Randerson, the city events supervisor said.

Also bringing the North Pole to the Quad Cities is the City of Moline. Its Santa’s special mailboxes returns for children across the Quad Cities area. The city says Santa will read and respond to each letter. Kids have until Thursday, Nov. 30, to bring their letter to the Moline Public Works at 3635 4th Ave.

Santa will begin mailing replies on Dec. 4 — and the city emphasized that Santa must have a return address.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.