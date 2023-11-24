‘Tis the season for Quad Cities kids to drop off Letters to the North Pole!

Download the KWQC News app on your phone for the news tailored to you.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Beginning Saturday, the City of Davenport is encouraging kids of all ages to write a letter to Santa’s helpers.

Kids will have until Dec. 15 to drop off their letters at North Pole Outposts at The River’s Edge, Fejervary Learning Center, and Vander Veer Conservatory — and then wait for a reply from Santa and his helpers.

“Last year the North Pole Local Davenport Outposts received all types of letters from children that included Christmas lists, colorings, letters saying thank you, and even letters asking for Christmas wishes for siblings or parents,” Amanda Randerson, the city events supervisor said.

Also bringing the North Pole to the Quad Cities is the City of Moline. Its Santa’s special mailboxes returns for children across the Quad Cities area. The city says Santa will read and respond to each letter. Kids have until Thursday, Nov. 30, to bring their letter to the Moline Public Works at 3635 4th Ave.

Santa will begin mailing replies on Dec. 4 — and the city emphasized that Santa must have a return address.

RELATED
Moline to continue ‘Letters from Santa’ program
Where you can ‘Shop Small’ in Quad Cities
Need-to-know November events in the QCA

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
A semi-truck drove through the historic covered bridge in Princeton Thursday.
Semi-truck drives through historic Princeton covered bridge
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

First accumulating snow of the season coming for the Quad Cities this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in Saturday night and Sunday
Kendrell Rogers of West Burlington was arrested on a stalking charge after twice attempting to...
West Burlington man arrested on stalking charge
Kendrell Rogers of West Burlington was arrested on a stalking charge after twice attempting to...
Man arrested in West Burlington on stalking charge
Moline police are conducting an investigation after a driver crashed a truck into a jewelry...
Truck crashes into Moline jewelry store
Candidate filing begins Monday in Illinois, signaling the official start of the 2024 election...
2024 election cycle for Illinois officially starts Monday