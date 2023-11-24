West Burlington man arrested on stalking charge

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man in West Burlington was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he violated a no contact order.

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Kendrell Rogers of West Burlington attempted to enter a home through a window and then ran from the scene at 5:50 p.m.

Nearly 40 minutes later, Rogers was banging on the door at the same trailer, and he ran again. Deputies arrested him in a nearby lot and taken to Des Moines County Jail.

He has been charged with felony stalking, violating a no-contact order and interference with official acts.

The sheriff’s office says Rogers had an active no contact order with a resident at that location.

