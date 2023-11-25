Falcons remember and honor Jermilyn Gardner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the Davenport West boys basketball team preps for the new season, they’re doing so with heavy hearts.

The Falcons plan to honor standout guard Jermilyn Gardner who passed away in June.

“[Jermilyn was] a friend really, a brother a teammate. Just everything in one,” said Jovohn Davis, a Davenport West senior.” Anything you wanted from him you could rely on him, and he would get it done. He was always on the go and never at a standstill, just always moving. He always kept the energy up.”

According to head coach David Robinson, Gardner was the heartbeat of the team and said it’s taken some time for the current team to adjust.

“He really meant a lot to us, and it’s hard to replace guys like that,” Robinson said. “We’ve had some counseling and done some stuff individually and as a group, so we’ve been doing pretty good with that. Everybody has those days, but the good days outweigh the bad days right now.”

Gardner’s presence will not soon be forgotten with the Davenport West basketball program.

“We’ll be retiring his number, his jersey, and putting his picture up,” Robinson said. “We’ll have an award that we’ll be giving out, and that we’ll be presenting.”

For Davis, he said playing to honor Gardner gives him extra motivation.

“Personally, I’m just gonna give it all I got at all times. Every game, every practice, just go 100 percent at all times,” Davis said.

“Even though sports are competitive, sometimes a lot of things it’s not necessarily about the sport but it’s about how life is, and we’re just growing as a team,” Robinson said.

Robinson added that no player on this year’s team will wear Gardner’s number 1 jersey.

“We all carry him in our thoughts and our prayers, so each one will carry it differently than others, but we will also carry it as a team, too,” Robinson said.

The team will list Jermilyn on its season roster with an asterisk by his name, and wear special patches on their jerseys.

Jermilyn Gardner was just 16 years old

