Main Street in the City of Aledo Celebrates Small Business Saturday

ALEDO, Ill. {KWQC} – The annual “Shop small” tradition continues on Main Street in Aledo, Illinois as the community celebrates “Small Business Saturday.”

“From boutique clothing to antiques and much more, Aledo businesses have a lot to offer this holiday season,” said Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch. “Shopping locally helps more than the small businesses, it helps the whole community. We’d like to encourage everyone to shop here in Aledo.”

Throughout the years, local shop owners on Main Street have connected with the community with their local convenience stores.

“It brings in a lot of people around town,” said Simply Grace store owner Donna Lloyd. “This town supports ‘shop early and shop small’ very well. Plus, it brings in people from out in the country around other small towns also. So that’s a big help.”

Locals continue to frequent the stores because it provides a place a security and it has a homey feel.

“I love Aledo small businesses,” said local shopper Mary Flint. “Because if I’m at home, and I need something, I can run up here and always find what I need. If we need something, we can come to the small businesses and they are more than willing to help us. So, we need to support them. Today’s a great day to do that.

The Alley Marketplace is new to Main Street as multiple vendors and small businesses occupy different spaces.

“It just these kinds of businesses are kind of I say, it’s sweet to live Aledo,” said Alley Marketplace Vendor Pam Rickie. “It’s like the cake, but the businesses are the frosting and on top of that, and people want that extra experience of being able to come downtown and shop and our community is always so very supportive of those type of businesses.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, up to 65% of small business’ annual revenue is generated during the holiday season.

“Aledo businesses are a huge part of our community,” said Aledo City Clerk Jarod Dale. “We know the owners, they sponsor our local events, and we see them around town. Shop Small in Aledo means supporting your neighbors and friends.”

Banners have been placed throughout Aledo. As their holiday saying this year is “Rejoice in Aledo. Find it all in Aledo.”

Small Business Saturday was born from American Express who encourage consumers to support small, local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

