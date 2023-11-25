Measurable snow arrives overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lingering clouds to start the weekend, but our main area of concern involves a potent storm system moving out of the west this evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from midnight until 10 AM Sunday, as this system looks to bring our first measurable snowfall of the season overnight. At this point, we’re looking at minor accumulations for most, generally ranging from 1″ to 2″, although some locations may see up to 3″. This could impact travel Sunday morning, with slick roads and some visibility issues possible. Temperatures will remain colder than normal over the next several days as highs struggle into the 30′s, and lows settle into the teens and 20′s. We’re back to near normal readings by midweek.

for accumulating snow tonight into Sunday. (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 38°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow this evening/overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow likely. Total accumulations of 1″ to 3″. High: 37°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

