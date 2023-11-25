Measurable snow arrives overnight

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect from midnight through 10 a.m. Sunday
Clouds today will give way to snow tonight, and a FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Sunday morning.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lingering clouds to start the weekend, but our main area of concern involves a potent storm system moving out of the west this evening. A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued from midnight until 10 AM Sunday, as this system looks to bring our first measurable snowfall of the season overnight. At this point, we’re looking at minor accumulations for most, generally ranging from 1″ to 2″, although some locations may see up to 3″. This could impact travel Sunday morning, with slick roads and some visibility issues possible. Temperatures will remain colder than normal over the next several days as highs struggle into the 30′s, and lows settle into the teens and 20′s. We’re back to near normal readings by midweek.

for accumulating snow tonight into Sunday.
for accumulating snow tonight into Sunday.(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 38°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light snow this evening/overnight. Low: 29°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow likely. Total accumulations of 1″ to 3″. High: 37°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

Disruptive winter weather could impact travel on Sunday morning.
Cloudy through Saturday, measurable snow arrives Saturday overnight
First accumulating snow of the season coming for the Quad Cities this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in Saturday night and Sunday
11/24/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
11/24/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
Snow by Sunday