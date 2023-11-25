Moline business says they’ll re-open Saturday following truck crash into building

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One business in Moline had a rough start to their Black Friday after a truck crashed into the storefront early Friday morning around 2 a.m.

Carmen’s Jewelry Store, 925 4th Avenue, was the store that the truck crashed into, causing quite a bit of damage as the vehicle smashed through the front window of the business and entered the inside of the store.

However, around 4 p.m. Friday, TV6 spoke with the owners who said they’ll be reopening Saturday, just a day later after the incident.

The owners said the crash was a big shock especially around this time of year with Christmas approaching.

Carmen’s Jewelry will re-open on Shop Small Saturday at 11 a.m., the owners told TV6. Carmen’s Jewelry has been in downtown Moline for more than 30 years.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

