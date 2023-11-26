Snow comes to an end

Clearing skies and much colder tonight
Light to moderate snow continue across the region this morning, with slick roads and visibility issues.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We got a healthy dose of snow overnight into this morning, with most locations getting betweem 1″ to 4″+ accumulations. Look for light snow should taper off to flurries this afternoon, followed by clearing skies by this evening. A cold air mass settles in overnight, plunging temperatures into the teens. Brisk winds out of the west could produce wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine returns for much of the week, with readings in the 20′s to lower 30′s through Tuesday. We’re back near the 40 degree mark by Wednesday.

Most areas received 1" to 4"+.
Most areas received 1" to 4"+.(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Light snow tapering off to flurries. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then gradual clearing, breezy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

KWQC Snow
Snow continues this morning, with slick roads likely
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tonight into Sunday for accumulating snow.
Accumulating snow arrives overnight, hazardous travel possible
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tonight into Sunday for accumulating snow.
Measurable snow arrives overnight
Disruptive winter weather could impact travel on Sunday morning.
Cloudy through Saturday, measurable snow arrives Saturday overnight