Snow comes to an end

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We got a healthy dose of snow overnight into this morning, with most locations getting betweem 1″ to 4″+ accumulations. Look for light snow should taper off to flurries this afternoon, followed by clearing skies by this evening. A cold air mass settles in overnight, plunging temperatures into the teens. Brisk winds out of the west could produce wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine returns for much of the week, with readings in the 20′s to lower 30′s through Tuesday. We’re back near the 40 degree mark by Wednesday.

Most areas received 1" to 4"+. (KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Light snow tapering off to flurries. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then gradual clearing, breezy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.