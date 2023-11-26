Snow continues this morning, with slick roads likely

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 10 AM for the entire TV6 viewing area. Our first snow of the season is expected to wind down, but not before leaving some generous accumulations around the region. Total amounts could range from 1″ to 3″+ in some locations. Snow should taper off to flurries this afternoon. Look for clearing skies by this evening, followed by a cold air mass settling in overnight, plunging temperatures into the teens. Cold sunshine returns for much of the week, with readings in the 20′s to lower 30′s through Wednesday. We’re back near 40 through Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Light snow tapering off to flurries. High: 35°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then gradual clearing, breezy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

