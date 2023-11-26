Snow continues this morning, with slick roads likely

A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY remains in effect until 10 AM for the entire TV6 viewing area. Our first snow of the season is expected to wind down, but not before leaving some generous accumulations around the region. Total amounts could range from 1″ to 3″+ in some locations. Snow should taper off to flurries this afternoon. Look for clearing skies by this evening, followed by a cold air mass settling in overnight, plunging temperatures into the teens. Cold sunshine returns for much of the week, with readings in the 20′s to lower 30′s through Wednesday. We’re back near 40 through Friday.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Light snow tapering off to flurries. High: 35°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening flurries, then gradual clearing, breezy and cold. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY:  Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
The SAFE-T Act was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court back in July and went into effect on...
2 months of no-cash bail: How Illinois courtroom handles new law
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities

Latest News

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tonight into Sunday for accumulating snow.
Accumulating snow arrives overnight, hazardous travel possible
A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tonight into Sunday for accumulating snow.
Measurable snow arrives overnight
Disruptive winter weather could impact travel on Sunday morning.
Cloudy through Saturday, measurable snow arrives Saturday overnight
First accumulating snow of the season coming for the Quad Cities this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in Saturday night and Sunday