What to know about Cyber Monday

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – As Cyber Monday approaches, the National Retail Federation forecasts holiday spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December.

Adobe analytics is forecasting 12 billion dollars in revenue for the upcoming online shopping-focused day. That’s predicted to outpace Black Friday spending.

So-called “Cyber Week” -- which also includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday -- is expected to generate more than $37 billion in online sales. That would mark a 5.5% increase for the same week last year.

National Retail Federation estimates 182 million people plan to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

“What we’re seeing right now is that this is where the hottest sales are up until Cyber Monday,” said CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey. “You will start seeing sales still trickle in afterward because of how competitive retailers are right now.”

According to the National Retail Federation, in 2022, Black Friday was the most popular day to shop drawing in over 130 million shoppers. Cyber Monday was second and attracted over 71 million.

“We expect spending to continue through the end of the year on a range of items and experiences, but at a slower pace,” said NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz. “Solid job and wage growth will be contributing factors this holiday season, and consumers will be looking for deals and discounts to stretch their dollars.”

Cyber Monday gives the traditional retailers like Target, Wal-Mart, Macy’s and more a chance to battle e-tail giants like Amazon on their turf, but with more sales ringing up online, scammers see more opportunity.

Some tips to avoid shopping scams used to be so simple. Don’t send money online to strangers, if an email looks fake, it probably is.

The Better Business Bureau says consumers should use a credit card for online purchases, in case suspicious chargers need to be contested.

If an online seller is unfamiliar, read reviews and look for a legitimate customer service contact.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says, “My office provides advice and resources to help people avoid identity theft and assist those who think their information may have been compromised. I encourage those who need more details to visit my office’s website.”

In a recent survey on HostingAdvice, 72% of online shoppers trust Amazon the most during the holiday season. Other companies that were considered trustworthy were Wal-Mart (49%), Target (35%), Best Buy (22%) and eBay (21%.)

