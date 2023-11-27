Bettendorf’s Holiday Dog Walk cancelled due to concerns of potentially fatal dog virus

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 27.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A kennel cough-like respiratory virus in dogs has made its way into the Quad Cities, according to QCA veterinarians, and due to rising health concerns City of Bettendorf officials have made the decision to cancel their Bettendorf Holiday Dog Walk event.

The Holiday Dog Walk was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3. City officials say the event is now cancelled.

According to a media release from the City of Bettendorf, the American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained.

One Bettendorf veterinarian told TV6 that they typically see about one to two cases per week. However, recently, they’ve been seeing four to five cases per day.

To make matters worse, the usual treatment for kennel cough appears to not be working, leading to infection in the lungs and sometimes death, according to Dr. Matt Nelson, Bettendorf veterinarian.

There are no plans at this time to reschedule this year’s event, city officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Illuminate drive-thru light display new to Muscatine, IA
Muscatine Illuminate going dark Monday night
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Nov. 27 includes the top stories of the day in the Quad Cities.
Fastcast: Nov. 27, noon
Collectible coins, jewelry and basketball-related memorabilia are among the hundreds of...
Michael Jordan comics among unclaimed property up for auction in Illinois
Starting Monday, East Central Park between Brady and Farnam will close again for underground...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Block of Warren St. closed for storm sewer work