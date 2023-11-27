Bettendorf’s Holiday Dog Walk cancelled due to concerns of potentially fatal dog virus

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A kennel cough-like respiratory virus in dogs has made its way into the Quad Cities, according to QCA veterinarians, and due to rising health concerns City of Bettendorf officials have made the decision to cancel their Bettendorf Holiday Dog Walk event.

The Holiday Dog Walk was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3. City officials say the event is now cancelled.

According to a media release from the City of Bettendorf, the American Veterinary Medical Association is recommending that dogs avoid contact with other dogs or animals from outside their household until the illness is contained.

One Bettendorf veterinarian told TV6 that they typically see about one to two cases per week. However, recently, they’ve been seeing four to five cases per day.

To make matters worse, the usual treatment for kennel cough appears to not be working, leading to infection in the lungs and sometimes death, according to Dr. Matt Nelson, Bettendorf veterinarian.

There are no plans at this time to reschedule this year’s event, city officials said.

