Blue Spruce General Store bread subscriptions and more

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Spruce General Store, 217 East 2nd Street, Davenport, opened about a year ago.

Brandon Carleton, owner, discusses the business and how it can assist in planning and serving upcoming holiday feasts, celebrations or anytime-including bread subscriptions. Weekly and bi-weekly delivery options are available. See more about subscriptions here.

If you would like to contact Blue Spruce General Store, the email address is contact@bluesprucebakery.com and the phone number is 563-551-3186.

Visit the website at https://www.bluesprucegeneralstore.com/ and follow them on Facebook here.

