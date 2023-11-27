Blue Spruce General Store bread subscriptions and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Blue Spruce General Store, 217 East 2nd Street, Davenport, opened about a year ago.

Brandon Carleton, owner, discusses the business and how it can assist in planning and serving upcoming holiday feasts, celebrations or anytime-including bread subscriptions. Weekly and bi-weekly delivery options are available. See more about subscriptions here.

If you would like to contact Blue Spruce General Store, the email address is contact@bluesprucebakery.com and the phone number is 563-551-3186.

Visit the website at https://www.bluesprucegeneralstore.com/ and follow them on Facebook here.

