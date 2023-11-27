Davenport police investigating serious injury crash on Centennial Bridge

Developing scene on the Centennial Bridge, Monday evening.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday evening around 5 p.m. there was a large traffic backup on the Centennial Bridge that connects Davenport and Rock Island. Police say they’re now investigating the crash that resulted in a serious injury.

According to Davenport Police Department, at approximately 4:49 p.m., Davenport Police and Fire, Rock Island Police and Fire, and Rock Island Arsenal Ambulance responded to the Centennial Bridge, 100 Gaines Street, in reference to the report of a car crash with injury.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle had broke down due to mechanical issues, while traveling Illinois bound on the Centennial Bridge.

According to police the driver of the broke down car was an adult male who was attempting to perform maintenance in front of his vehicle when it was struck from behind by a second vehicle.

Police say the adult male driver of the broke down vehicle was taken by Rock Island Arsenal Ambulance to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, an adult male, sustained minor injuries, police said.

According to the media release from DPD, the Centennial Bridge was closed for about an hour, however, it has since reopened.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

