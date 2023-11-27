Dealing with grief during the holiday season

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This time of year isn’t merry and bright for everyone, and the holidays can be especially hard on those grieving the loss of a loved one.

During the holiday holiday season, representatives from Gilda’s Club and Genesis Hospice, say it’s important to practice self-compassion, allow yourself to feel, and since sadness can come and go, have a plan if you’re out or around others. Simplification on trying to keeping up with traditions is a good guideline.

An important resource mentioned in the discussion is Grief Words Online Library and the link to access is https://genesishealth.meaningfulfunerals.net/. Genesis Hospice website is https://www.genesishealth.com/a-z/hospice/

For more information or to support the non-profit, visit https://www.gildasclubqc.org/ or call 563-326-7504.

