Ferdens by Nicole Moritz

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Nicole Moritz definitely fits within the Quad Cities’ “upper crust” when it comes to pie baking. The Bettendorf resident has an amazing track record of winning ribbons at local and state fair competitions.

Just in time for holiday baking season, Moritz joins the show to inspire home bakers with a feature on Ferdens--a German fried dough specialty with rum-soaked raisins that is part of her family’s Christmas Eve tradition. The little fritter balls are fried in a special pan.

The local German American Heritage Center and Museum featured a Facebook post about a very similar recipe and frying technique in 2018 and is embedded below.

