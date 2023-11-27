Freight House to host ‘Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi’ over weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Freight House Farmer’s Market introduces the newest holiday tradition, Jingle & Mingle on The Mississippi, to be held Dec. 1-3. The festival will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers promise everything you love about the Christmas season including hot cocoa, food, live music performed by Funktastic 5 and Polkaholics, shopping, and a heated kids’ tent for fun (and free) holiday-themed activities. Admission is free.

Freight House Farmers Market is located at 421 West River Drive, Davenport. For more information, visit online here or call 563-770-3436.

