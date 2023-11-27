Freight House to host ‘Jingle & Mingle on the Mississippi’ over weekend

The first-ever event will be held Dec. 1-3 at the downtown farmer’s market
Freight House Jingle & Mingle
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Freight House Farmer’s Market introduces the newest holiday tradition, Jingle & Mingle on The Mississippi, to be held Dec. 1-3. The festival will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers promise everything you love about the Christmas season including hot cocoa, food, live music performed by Funktastic 5 and Polkaholics, shopping, and a heated kids’ tent for fun (and free) holiday-themed activities. Admission is free.

Freight House Farmers Market is located at 421 West River Drive, Davenport. For more information, visit online here or call 563-770-3436.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Corri Spiegel, former Davenport city administrator.
Davenport to give Spiegel $1.6 million
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Dozens of business owners and artists are going the extra mile with holiday window displays in...
Downtown holiday spirit
Giving Tuesday drive at YWCA of the Quad Cities in Davenport, Iowa.
YWCA to host Giving Tuesday collection drive
The YWCA of the Quad Cities is gearing up for ‘Giving Tuesday’ by hosting a Giving Tuesday...
YWCA Giving Tuesday
Jingle & Mingle
Freight House Jingle & Mingle