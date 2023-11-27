Help BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ this holiday season

Lives on the line, as intakes rises and adoptions slows
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Nov. 27.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping The Humane Society of Scott County and over 380 organizations in 43 states to ‘Empty the Shelters’ so that every pet finds a forever home before Christmas.

This effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes, a news release says.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ event runs December 1–17. Potential adopters can visit the “Empty the Shelters” website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details.

For a list of adoptable pets at The Humane Society of Scott County, click here.

