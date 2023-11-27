Holiday spirit on display in Deck the Downtowns

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of business owners and artists are teaming up going the extra mile with holiday displays.

Deck the Downtowns, which began Nov. 18, makes a contest of the holiday displays at 93 stores in downtown Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf.

More than 60 artists were hired to paint a winter wonderland on the store windows.

Quad Citians can vote through Jan. 1 for their favorite windows. Voters will be registered to win goods or gift cards.

There’s also a Hunt for the Holiday Train. Ornaments that are in 45 stores have a new design this year. The custom-crafted train ornaments are laser cut by Crawford Company and decorated by Jackson Autobody & Custom Paint.

A limited amount of 2022 Holiday Train ornaments are available to buy.

