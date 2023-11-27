Holiday spirit on display in Deck the Downtowns

Deck the Downtowns, presented by TBK Bank, encourages businesses in Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf to decorate their stores through Jan. 1.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of business owners and artists are teaming up going the extra mile with holiday displays.

Deck the Downtowns, which began Nov. 18, makes a contest of the holiday displays at 93 stores in downtown Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf.

More than 60 artists were hired to paint a winter wonderland on the store windows.

Quad Citians can vote through Jan. 1 for their favorite windows. Voters will be registered to win goods or gift cards.

There’s also a Hunt for the Holiday Train. Ornaments that are in 45 stores have a new design this year. The custom-crafted train ornaments are laser cut by Crawford Company and decorated by Jackson Autobody & Custom Paint.

A limited amount of 2022 Holiday Train ornaments are available to buy.

